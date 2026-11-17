Czechia has increased humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka announced this after a meeting between a Czech government delegation and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Radio Prague International reports.

Assistance ahead of winter

According to Macinka, the aim of increasing support is to mitigate the consequences of the armed conflict ahead of winter. The minister also said that he intends to raise the situation in Gaza during a bilateral meeting with his Israeli counterpart.

Macinka noted that Czechia seeks to use its particularly good relations with Israel, which, in his view, facilitate discussion of the situation in the Gaza Strip.

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Funding for a medical center

In October, the head of the Czech Foreign Ministry approved the allocation of 10 million Czech korunas for the St. Joseph Medical Center in Gaza, which is run by the Sovereign Order of Malta. The funds are intended for rehabilitation, the purchase of medical equipment, and food support for children and mothers suffering from malnutrition.

Last year, Czechia allocated about 2 million korunas to the Order of Malta's healthcare program in Gaza.

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