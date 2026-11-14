London’s Chelsea defeated Manchester City 1-0 at Stamford Bridge and moved ahead of their opponents in the Women’s Super League standings. Sandy Baltimore scored the match’s only goal in first-half stoppage time. The Guardian reports.

Baltimore’s goal proved decisive

Baltimore struck from the edge of the penalty area. The defeat was Manchester City’s first since the start of the season. Before this match, the team had scored at least one goal in 21 consecutive games in all competitions.

Chelsea had possession for 51% of the game, while Manchester City recorded 49%. The London side had 11 shots off target and two on target. Chelsea’s opponents had 12 shots off target and one on target.

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Yamashita sent off

Manchester City goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita received a straight red card after a collision with Alyssa Thompson. After the sending-off, City played with a numerical disadvantage, although the game remained open until the final whistle.

Chelsea took six corners, while Manchester City took three. The teams committed five and eight fouls respectively.

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