Formula 1 champion Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time in the first free practice session of the Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail circuit. The Mercedes driver was half a second ahead of teammate George Russell, securing a one-two for the team in the session, Sky Sports reports.

Mercedes advantage

Antonelli was 0.661 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Isack Hadjar, who finished third and was the best driver outside Mercedes. The Italian set his best result on medium tyres, while almost all drivers posted their fastest laps on soft tyres.

Mercedes failed to finish on the podium at the previous two rounds. At the same time, Lusail is considered a circuit that should suit McLaren. With two rounds remaining in the season, the Woking team trails Red Bull by nine points in the battle for third place in the Constructors' Championship.

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Rivals' results

McLaren's Lando Norris finished fourth, 0.850 seconds behind Antonelli. During the session, the British driver was unhappy with the balance of his car. His teammate Oscar Piastri took fifth place, while Max Verstappen recorded the sixth-fastest time.

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished seventh and eighth respectively, around 1.3 seconds behind the leader. Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad took ninth place, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly completed the top 10. Haas driver Oliver Bearman posted the 17th-fastest result.

American Jack Crawford replaced Fernando Alonso at the wheel of the Aston Martin. He was ahead of Alonso's teammate Lance Stroll.

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