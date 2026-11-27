Eight-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will retire after the final race of the 2026 season, the Valencia Grand Prix. It will be his last as a professional rider and a member of the Ducati Lenovo team.

Ducati statement

Channel NewsAsia reported the team’s decision on November 27, citing Reuters. Ducati said that Marquez had decided to end his MotoGP career, and that the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix would be his final race in his professional career and as part of Ducati Lenovo. The team released the statement on Friday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Marquez’s titles

The report describes Marquez as an eight-time MotoGP champion. The photo captions state that on November 22, at the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao, he won the 2026 MotoGP world championship title. This championship became his 10th title in Grand Prix series and his eighth title in MotoGP.

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