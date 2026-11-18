Nearly 140 million ticket applications have been received for the Cricket World Cup, which Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe will jointly host from October 2 to November 21. The application period within the ballot is due to close on Saturday, Cyprus Mail reports.

Applications from nearly 200 countries

Tournament director Sarah Edgar said demand had significantly exceeded the organizers' expectations. According to her, applications came from nearly 200 countries, indicating global interest in the competition.

Earlier this month, the International Cricket Council reported eight million ticket requests for the India-Pakistan match. The game is scheduled for October 10 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Preparations at 12 venues

Edgar recently visited all 12 tournament venues and said they were at different stages of readiness. Some stadiums require only minor upgrades, while some facilities are being built from scratch.

In particular, a new venue is being built for Victoria Falls, while the stadium in Windhoek, Namibia's capital, was developed with the World Cup in mind. Fourteen national teams will take part in the 14th edition of the tournament and play 57 matches. It will be the first Cricket World Cup in Africa since 2003, when games were held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

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