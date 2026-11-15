UFC bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison defended her title by forcing Amanda Nunes to submit in the fourth round of their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, United States. Harrison took her opponent down, followed her to the ground and applied a rear-naked choke.

According to The Guardian, this was Harrison’s first defence of the UFC championship belt. The American, a two-time Olympic judo champion, entered the fight after a long break: her previous bout took place in June 2025, and in January she underwent spinal fusion surgery due to a neck injury.

How the title fight unfolded

Nunes returned to the octagon after a three-year break. In the first two rounds, the Brazilian repeatedly tried to grapple with the two-time Olympic champion, but ended up on her back herself. Harrison delivered short punches and elbows to her opponent’s head.

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In the fourth round, Harrison immediately took Nunes down, followed her to the ground and applied a chokehold, after which Nunes submitted. “I think I’m still in shock,” Harrison said after the victory. Her mixed martial arts record stands at 20 wins and one loss, while Nunes has 23 wins and six losses.

Thompson’s farewell fight

At the same tournament, 43-year-old Stephen Thompson had his farewell career bout against Charles Radtke in the welterweight division. Thompson, who fought twice for the championship title in this category, won by stoppage in the third round with a spinning kick to his opponent’s head. After the bout, he placed his gloves on the canvas, a traditional symbol of retirement in MMA.

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