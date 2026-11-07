Taiwanese 17-year-old athlete Chen Min-hsin won the gold medal in the women's singles table tennis event at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal. In the final at the Dakar Expo Center, she defeated Singapore's Loi Min Ying, the Taipei Times reports.

How the final unfolded

Chen led 2:1 in games, but encountered difficulties in the fourth game. In the fifth, she regained control of the match and converted her third game point to take a 3:2 lead.

In the sixth game, the players were level at 10:10. After that, the Taiwanese representative won the next two rallies and claimed the gold medal.

Medal standings

This victory was Taiwan's first gold medal in table tennis in the history of the Youth Olympic Games. At the same time, it was Taiwan's fourth medal in the sport since its debut at the Games in 2010.

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After the final, Chen said the match was difficult. According to her, she tried to maintain a steady pace, focus on each individual rally and keep fighting despite fatigue.

The athlete's coach, Huang Sheng-sheng, said that Loi, the tournament's 10th seed, delivered high-quality shots. At the same time, Chen was able to adjust her tactics and disrupt her opponent's rhythm.

After 52 of 153 events in Senegal, Taiwan ranked 10th in the medal standings with one gold, two silver and two bronze medals. Japan led with eight gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

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