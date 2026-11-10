Chinese football club Chengdu Rongcheng has sacked head coach John Aloisi and members of his coaching staff after an unsuccessful end to the Chinese Super League season. ABC News Australia reports.

Five defeats at the end of the season

Chengdu Rongcheng led the standings for most of the season and held a 14-point advantage with five rounds remaining in the championship. However, the team lost all five of its final matches.

Before the final four rounds, the club needed just one point to become champions. In the final match, Chengdu Rongcheng lost 2–3 to Shandong Taishan, while the title went to Dalian Yingbo.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Head-to-head meetings proved decisive

Chengdu Rongcheng had a better goal difference, but in the Chinese Super League, head-to-head results take priority when teams are level on points. Dalian Yingbo won both matches against Chengdu Rongcheng, which secured the championship for the club.

After losing the title, Aloisi apologized to the team’s supporters and said he felt great disappointment. The Australian specialist had previously won the championship with Western United.

Read us on