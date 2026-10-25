In South Australia, about 12,000 customers lost electricity from midday Saturday until 10:00 on Sunday due to severe weather. Wind gusts in some areas, including Port Augusta, reached 96–98 km/h, ABC News Australia reports.

Dozens of emergency service callouts

The South Australian State Emergency Service received 60 calls over 24 hours starting from 7:00 on Saturday. Most reports came from Adelaide’s northern suburbs and the Port Augusta area. In Port Augusta, about 20 calls were received within half an hour.

According to duty officer Ian Boniton, most of the work was related to the effects of strong winds. Emergency crews responded to fallen trees as well as damage to roofs and fences.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tree branch damages car

In Hyde Park, a suburb in southern Adelaide, a large tree branch fell onto a car park near a restaurant and crushed the rear of a parked car. Laura Edmunds, co-owner of the Hello Neighbour cafe, said no one was inside the vehicle when the branch fell. According to her, the tree had already dropped branches onto a neighboring establishment about six months earlier.

Meteorologist David Crock explained that the severe weather was caused by a tropical air mass over Queensland, whose moisture was picked up by a cold front in southern Australia. As a result, a band of rainfall formed over South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania.

Adelaide and the nearby hills received 15–20 mm of rain from 9:00 on Saturday, while parts of eastern South Australia received 25–30 mm. According to SA Power Networks, about 500 customers remained without electricity as of Sunday morning. Energy workers continued restoration work on the Eyre Peninsula, in the Mid North region, in the state’s southeast and in the Adelaide metropolitan area.

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