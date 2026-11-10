In October, 31 tankers carrying liquefied natural gas passed through the Strait of Hormuz, the highest figure since February. In September, 27 LNG carriers passed through the strait, OilPrice reports, citing data from analytics company Kpler, as quoted by Reuters.

Supplies from Qatar

Most cargoes were loaded at Qatar's Ras Laffan hub, although force majeure remains in effect there. According to Kpler, in two cases LNG loaded at Ras Laffan was transferred to other tankers after the original vessels had exited the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the October increase, Qatar's LNG exports remain significantly below February levels. At that time, Qatar's supply volume nearly reached 6.2 million tonnes, while in October it amounted to 2.7 million tonnes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

UAE exports and Qatar's contracts

Kpler data indicate that the United Arab Emirates has restored liquefied gas exports to pre-war levels. In October, seven LNG cargoes were shipped from Das Island, the same number as in September.

QatarEnergy said in March that Iranian attacks on US allies in the Persian Gulf had disabled 17% of Qatar's export capacity and caused estimated annual losses of $20 billion. The company is seeking to fulfill its contractual obligations despite force majeure.

Qatar recently signed two long-term agreements with Cheniere Energy to purchase up to 4 million tonnes of US LNG annually from the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi export facilities. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2031 and continue until 2054. At the same time, Rystad Energy warned that there is a high likelihood of a significant price increase this winter in the Northern Hemisphere due to limited gas supply.

Read us on