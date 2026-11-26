From November 1 to 19, the seven-day average number of tankers carrying oil, fuel and liquefied natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz exceeded 26 vessels per day. This occurred despite an intensification of attacks and incidents involving sea mines, whose number, according to the source, reached its highest level since the start of the war with Iran. OilPrice reports, citing Vortexa vessel-tracking data cited by Bloomberg.

Traffic increased compared with October

For comparison, in October, the seven-day average was below 25 vessels for at least two-thirds of the days. At the same time, the data provided may not account for all tankers that passed through or attempted to pass through the strait due to signal interference and the widespread switching off of transponders on vessels.

According to Vortexa, the number of large VLCC and Suezmax oil tankers passing through the strait declined slightly. Meanwhile, the number of smaller Aframax-class vessels increased. This shift in the fleet structure complicates the assessment of oil and fuel volumes leaving the Persian Gulf and heading to international markets.

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Smaller tankers transport more oil

In October, smaller oil tankers carried the largest volumes of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the war with Iran. OilPrice links this to Iran targeting supertankers, while the number of incidents involving sea mines and unknown projectiles reached its highest wartime level.

A record number of LR2 tankers, which had previously carried diesel fuel and gasoline, also began transporting crude oil. In terms of capacity, such vessels are similar to Aframax tankers and can carry up to 800,000 barrels of oil. They may be involved in complex logistics operations near the Strait of Hormuz, where such shipments have become the main way of exporting raw materials from the Persian Gulf in recent months.

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