The Kenya Red Cross is expanding emergency assistance for families who arrived in the Kenyan border town of Moyale after fleeing clashes between Ethiopia’s Oromia Region and Somali Regional State. The initial phase of the humanitarian operation is designed for 1,000 households, Anadolu Agency reports.

Marsabit County Commissioner Stanley Kamande confirmed that displaced people from Ethiopia had crossed the border. Many of them sought shelter with relatives and local residents on the Kenyan side of the border. According to the Red Cross, many families arrived with only essential belongings and need shelter, food, clean water and medical assistance.

Assistance for displaced families

Working jointly with county and national authorities, the organization is setting up temporary shelters and distributing tents, blankets, sleeping mats, water containers and kitchen utensils. Families are also being provided with fortified porridge flour intended for young children, pregnant women and breastfeeding women.

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The Red Cross is providing first aid and helping reunite families separated during displacement. The organization warned of acute shortages of food, safe drinking water, sanitation and medical services, which particularly affect women, children, older people and people with disabilities.

Clashes on the Ethiopian side of the border

Gunfire began in Moyale on Ethiopian territory amid tensions over the raising of the Somali Regional State flag at a local administrative building in an area administered by the Oromia Region. The death of a 13-year-old girl on October 18 further escalated the situation, and armed clashes began on Thursday night and intensified later that day.

Local residents reported intense gunfire involving regional security forces. According to local Ethiopian media, fighting spread to the Gumi-Eldallo, Wachile and Arero areas in the south of the country. Homes and shopping centers were burned, forcing residents to leave their property behind. The number of people killed and injured has not yet been established.

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