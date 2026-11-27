The International Committee of the Red Cross has warned of dangerous living conditions for displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, ahead of winter. People are forced to stay in worn-out tents that provide almost no protection from rain or seek shelter in damaged buildings that may collapse, Anadolu reports.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, around 1.36 million Palestinians, or 65% of Gaza's population, live in tents and other temporary shelters. ICRC spokesperson Amani al-Nawuk said that homes and infrastructure have been largely damaged or destroyed, while there is a critical shortage of safe shelters.

Risk of flooding and disease

The ICRC expects heavy winter rains to cause widespread flooding. Streets in communities of displaced people may turn into streams of water, and tents may be washed away. According to the UN, downpours on November 6 flooded tents, caused war-damaged buildings to collapse, damaged humanitarian facilities, and disrupted basic services.

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On November 17, the International Organization for Migration and the World Food Programme reported that at least 40,000 additional shelters in Gaza had been damaged or destroyed since the beginning of the month. More than half of the 1,700 sites hosting displaced people are located in areas vulnerable to flooding.

Shortage of humanitarian aid

The Red Cross spokesperson also warned of a worsening water supply and sanitation situation. According to her, Gaza's sewage system is unable to function, a significant part of the water pipelines has been damaged, as have most medical facilities. The WHO recorded 692 suspected cases of meningitis from October 1 to November 23; most of them involved infants under one year old.

The UN estimates Gaza's minimum winter shelter needs at $283 million, but only 35% of this amount has been funded. Available stocks and expected deliveries cover less than 20% of the need for blankets, mattresses, and solar lamps, while winter clothing needs are covered by less than 1%.

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