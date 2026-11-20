Czech speed skater Metoděj Jílek won the 5,000-metre race at the World Cup event in Obihiro, Japan. For the 20-year-old athlete, this was his second consecutive victory at this distance in the World Cup.

Jílek completed the distance in 6 minutes 0.27 seconds. This result was his personal best, as well as a new rink record in Obihiro. Radio Prague International reported on the Czech athlete's performance.

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Second consecutive victory

The victory in Japan continued Jílek's successful performance at the previous World Cup event in Beijing, where he also finished first in the 5,000-metre race. Earlier, the speed skater won gold and silver medals at the Winter Olympic Games in Milan.

Race medalists

Norway's Sander Eitrem took second place, finishing 1.1 seconds behind the winner. Eitrem is the reigning Olympic champion in the 5,000 metres and the world record holder. He competed in the same race as Jílek. Polish speed skater Vladimir Semirunniy finished third.

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