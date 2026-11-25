The Czech National Bank, a year after launching an experimental $1 million digital-assets portfolio, has not disclosed how much bitcoin it bought, at what price, or what these assets are worth now. CoinDesk reports.

The bank presented the pilot portfolio on November 13, 2025. It included bitcoin, U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins, and a tokenized dollar deposit — a bank deposit represented on a blockchain. The bank board approved the experiment on October 30, 2025, when bitcoin was trading at about $110,670.

Decline in bitcoin’s price

At the time of the portfolio announcement on November 13, 2025, bitcoin’s price was about $98,000. According to CoinDesk, the cryptocurrency was trading near $61,000 on Monday, approximately 44% below its level on the announcement date.

At the same time, it is impossible to determine the central bank’s potential loss because it did not disclose either the date and price of the bitcoin purchase or BTC’s share in the portfolio compared with other digital assets. The bank also did not specify whether it changed the volume of its bitcoin holdings after the initial transaction or whether it plans to reduce their carrying value at year-end.

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Accounting at historical cost

In its 2025 financial statements, bitcoin is classified as an intangible asset, like software. Such assets are recognized at historical cost, so bitcoin’s value in the accounts is not automatically adjusted in line with daily market fluctuations.

The bank accounts for the stablecoins and the tokenized dollar deposit as foreign-currency claims. The statements do not separately disclose the volume of bitcoin, its acquisition cost, or its market valuation.

The Czech National Bank said the first bitcoin purchase was made on a regulated foreign exchange. The assets are held by an external custodian whose name the bank did not disclose. The portfolio is held within the CNB Lab research and innovation unit, separately from the bank’s international reserves, which were estimated at about $180 billion. The regulator had stated that it did not plan to increase the initial $1 million investment.

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