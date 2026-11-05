In the United States, the American College of Chest Physicians CHEST, in new clinical guidelines, recommended that hospitals proactively offer tobacco dependence treatment to every hospitalized patient who currently smokes cigarettes. This approach is called opt-out: smoking status, rather than only a person's stated readiness to quit tobacco, should be the basis for offering help, News-Medical reports.

Treatment during hospitalization

The guideline authors note that a hospital stay can be an opportunity to begin quitting smoking: patients cannot smoke while hospitalized and may experience symptoms of nicotine withdrawal. To manage these symptoms, the expert panel proposes starting nicotine replacement therapy during hospitalization. Combining a long-acting nicotine patch with short-acting gum or lozenges may help reduce cigarette cravings.

The guidelines also include a strong recommendation to start varenicline, a prescription medication that reduces nicotine cravings, before discharge. Separately, experts advise providing hospitalized patients who smoke with at least 15 minutes of tobacco cessation counseling rather than limiting this to brief advice.

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Support after discharge

After discharge, patients are recommended to be offered telephone counseling and proactive contact from the healthcare system. The guidelines state that such follow-up proved more effective than passive referral to a state telephone smoking cessation helpline.

The guidelines' evidence base was developed after reviewing more than 9,300 scientific paper abstracts; it included 142 studies. Some recommendations are strong, while others are conditional, because few available studies addressed certain issues, including direct comparisons of medications and the necessary duration of counseling.

Among those involved in developing the document were Benjamin Toll, director of the MUSC Health tobacco treatment program, and Alana Rojewski, the program's associate director. According to them, care can be provided by physicians, nurses, social workers, and other specialists—the key is for the hospital to have a sustainable mechanism for offering it to patients.

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