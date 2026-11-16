A boat carrying four armed individuals approached an oil tanker about 430 nautical miles east of Yemen’s Socotra island. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Captain’s report

According to UKMTO, the tanker’s captain reported the approach of a suspected mothership and a smaller boat. The incident was recorded at coordinates 12°02′ north latitude and 61°47′ east longitude.

UKMTO said four armed individuals and a ladder were spotted aboard the smaller boat. The service did not specify whether the individuals attempted to board the tanker or whether any confrontation took place.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warning for vessels

UKMTO urged vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report suspicious activity while authorities investigate the incident.

There was no immediate information about the tanker’s condition, name, flag, cargo, or destination. The incident occurred amid renewed concerns over piracy and armed attacks on commercial vessels in the Gulf of Aden and the western Indian Ocean.

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