Four experienced South Africa national rugby team players are returning from Japan to clubs in their home country. They are hooker Malcolm Marx, flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit, fly-half Manie Libbok and loose forward Kwagga Smith. Team captain Siya Kolisi welcomed their return, which is expected to strengthen local rugby ahead of the 2027 World Cup, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Strengthening local rugby

Kolisi said the return of the experienced players would benefit the South Africa national team. According to him, young rugby players will have the opportunity to learn from players such as du Toit and Smith.

He also expects South African derbies to become more competitive as teams strengthen their squads with quality players. In the captain's view, this will also affect the level of the United Rugby Championship.

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Honouring Andrews' memory

Ahead of the Nations Championship match against Italy in Turin, Kolisi also honoured the memory of former Sharks teammate Gerbrandt Andrews. The second-row forward died last month at the age of 31 at the Lions team's hotel, and his funeral was due to take place on Saturday.

Kolisi played with Andrews at the Sharks and called him an amazing person. He noted that he especially sympathised with the rugby player's wife and their two children.

The national team's next matches

South Africa won the series against New Zealand 3-1. After the match against Italy, the team is set to play France and Ireland, before concluding four consecutive match weekends with the Nations Championship finals.

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