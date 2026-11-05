For the 2027 model year, Chevrolet increased the maximum output of the Silverado EV Trail Boss electric pickup with the Max Range battery to 750 horsepower. This version delivers 775 pound-feet of torque. According to InsideEVs, this is 25 horsepower more than the previous model year.

The maximum output is available only after activating Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode, which is intended for maximum acceleration rather than regular use. Chevrolet did not specify the pickup's output when this mode is turned off.

NACS connector for all versions

All 2027 model-year Silverado EV trims received a standard NACS charging port, similar to Tesla's connector. This makes it possible to charge the pickup at Tesla Supercharger stations and other chargers with NACS without an adapter.

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The vehicle was also equipped with new camera functions. Cabin Glance displays video from the interior on the infotainment system screen. Security Recording records video from the onboard cameras when the alarm is triggered, while Surround Vision Recorder continuously captures footage while the vehicle is in use.

Prices and equipment

Prices for all Silverado EV versions have increased. The base Silverado EV Standard Range costs from $56,085 including delivery, $700 more than the previous model. The LT and Trail Boss versions with the Extended Range battery became $1,000 more expensive, while the Trail Boss Max Range starts at $90,395, $1,200 more than the 2026 model.

All Silverado EVs have a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. The Trail Boss is equipped with a two-inch suspension lift, 35-inch tires, four-wheel steering, and new driving modes. The Trail Boss with the Max Range battery has a range of up to 478 miles. The RST trim, which was previously the flagship, has been discontinued. Production of the 2027 model-year Silverado EV has begun at GM's Factory Zero plant in Michigan.

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