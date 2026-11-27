The Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions 39-35 in an NFL Thanksgiving Day game. Rome Odunze scored the game-winning touchdown with three seconds remaining, and the victory moved the Bears into sole possession of first place in the NFC North. Sky Sports reports.

Fourth-quarter comeback

The Lions led for 53 minutes and 31 seconds of the game. In the middle of the fourth quarter, their advantage stood at 11 points after a 70-yard touchdown by Jahmyr Gibbs — the running back's third of the game.

Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams found Odunze for a 41-yard touchdown pass, then converted a two-point attempt himself to cut the deficit to three points. Detroit's next drive ended with an interception of Jared Goff's pass.

The Bears later failed to convert a fourth down in opposition territory, but got the ball back with just over two minutes remaining. Williams and Odunze connected in the end zone for a second time: the receiver caught the ball at the back of the end zone while keeping his feet in bounds.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Game statistics

Williams finished the game with 345 passing yards, two touchdowns and 30 completions from 44 attempts. Odunze made six catches for 87 yards and scored two touchdowns. Chicago running back D'Andre Swift gained 162 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown.

Goff recorded 313 passing yards, threw one touchdown and one interception. Gibbs rushed for 205 yards and scored three touchdowns, while Amon-Ra St. Brown made seven catches for 146 yards.

Following the win, Chicago have a 9-2 record, while Detroit, at 8-3, suffered their first defeat in seven games. The teams will meet again in the penultimate week of the regular season.

Read us on