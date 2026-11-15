At the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, United States, on November 14, Chino Moreno of Deftones, Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches and Peter Hook performed songs by Joy Division and New Order at the ceremony inducting both Manchester bands into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. As NME reports, the musicians performed Joy Division’s Love Will Tear Us Apart, released in 1980, and New Order’s Bizarre Love Triangle from 1986.

Before the performance, Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor delivered a speech about the influence of Joy Division and New Order on alternative music. He called them two of the most influential bands of the past 50 years and noted their journey from Joy Division’s austere post-punk sound to New Order’s combination of guitar music and electronic dance music.

Peter Hook accepted the honor

Peter Hook, who played bass guitar in both bands, was the only member of Joy Division and New Order to attend the ceremony. He accepted the honor on behalf of the musicians and thanked the fans, stressing that the award belongs to them.

The induction concerned five musicians: the late Ian Curtis, Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, Gillian Gilbert and Peter Hook. After Curtis’s death in 1980, the remaining members of Joy Division formed New Order.

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Hook also thanked the younger musicians who performed with him. Morris, Gilbert and Sumner did not attend the ceremony; Morris and Gilbert had previously paused New Order’s touring activities while Gilbert undergoes cancer treatment.

Dispute with former bandmates

After the ceremony, Hook told journalists that he does not intend to forgive the former members of New Order because of, in his words, their actions toward him and his family. At the same time, he joked that he could change his position if offered £200 million for a reunion.

Hook left New Order in 2007, and the band reunited without him in 2011. According to NME, this led to a prolonged dispute over royalties and the use of the group’s name. The parties reached a legal settlement in 2017, but their personal differences have remained.

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