The number of US federal government employees has fallen to its lowest level since the summer of 1965, while President Donald Trump’s administration seeks to attract young professionals to public service. According to Fortune, about 2.68 million people now work for the federal government — approximately 1,000 fewer than in September.

Since the creation of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in January 2025, the federal workforce has been reduced by more than 258,000 positions, according to data from the US Office of Personnel Management. After DOGE was officially disbanded in November 2025, the workforce shrank by another 42,000 employees in 2026.

An effort to attract young people

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor visited Texas Christian University on November 12, where they urged students to consider government work. According to Kupor, people under 30 account for only 7% of civil service employees, although they make up 23% of the total US workforce.

According to the Partnership for Public Service, federal employees under 30 accounted for 7.9% in January 2026, compared with 8.9% in September 2024. Duffy told students that the government needs “young, smart people” willing to serve, adding: “We are begging people to come.”

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In March, the Office of Personnel Management launched the Early Career Talent Network to recruit entry-level employees for positions in finance, human resources management, engineering, project management, and procurement. This was preceded by the launch of the U.S. Tech Force program, which provides for hiring 1,000 engineers and technical specialists to work on implementing artificial intelligence in government institutions.

Workforce cuts and aging staff

In April, the US Department of Transportation launched an air traffic controller recruitment campaign aimed at Generation Z representatives and gamers. The department said it had hired more than 2,000 air traffic controllers and set an annual record in October for the number of applicants accepted for training. At the same time, the ministry’s overall workforce is about 4,000 employees smaller than before Trump took office.

The median age of a federal employee is 47, compared with about 42 nationwide. Kupor noted that nearly half of federal government employees are within 10 years of retirement age.

Harvard Kennedy School professor Elizabeth Linos believes that large-scale cuts and job instability may deter young people from seeking employment in government institutions. Court documents cited by Fortune indicate that DOGE dismissed more than 24,000 probationary employees at 18 federal agencies during its first two months of operation.

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