United Kingdom public sector net borrowing totalled £17bn in October — around £1bn less than economists had expected. Compared with October last year, the figure rose by about £800m. This was reported by The Guardian, citing data from the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics.

Borrowing since the start of the financial year

Since the start of the current financial year, public sector net borrowing has reached £111.3bn. This is £7.3bn less than in the same period a year earlier.

Grant Fitzner, the statistics agency’s chief economist, said that government receipts were growing faster than expenditure, with revenue from income-related taxes rising particularly noticeably. At the same time, the monthly borrowing total was higher than in October last year, partly because of increased debt servicing costs.

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Debt servicing costs

In October, interest payments on public debt rose to £11.2bn — £2.8bn more than in the same month last year. The increase in these costs is linked to higher borrowing costs on financial markets.

Net public debt reached £3.1tn, or 95.8% of gross domestic product. This is 1.9 percentage points higher than a year earlier and corresponds to levels last recorded in the early 1960s.

Budget headroom

Last month, Chancellor John Healey raised taxes on banks to finance support for households amid an energy shock linked to the war in the Middle East. In the budget, he retained £15bn of headroom to comply with fiscal rules — less than the £23.6bn left by his predecessor Rachel Reeves.

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