In Japan, Bank of Japan board member Hajime Takata called on the regulator to raise its key interest rate to an “appropriate” level as soon as possible. He said this on November 16, 2026, during a speech in Tokyo, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Assessment of financial conditions

According to Takata, the Bank of Japan should flexibly raise interest rates after assessing how stimulative domestic financial conditions remain. At the same time, the regulator should analyze developments abroad.

The board member believes that decisions on further rate hikes should be made taking into account both factors: the situation in the domestic financial market and changes in the global economy.

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Risks of accelerating prices

Takata also said that the Bank of Japan should focus on preventing risks of accelerating price growth. Among such risks, he cited the consequences of the conflict in the Middle East.

He noted that the bank should act promptly after assessing the degree of stimulus in domestic financial conditions and analyzing developments outside Japan.

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