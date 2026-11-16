Federal Reserve Board Governor Michael Barr warned in Milan, Italy, on November 16 about the risks artificial intelligence could pose to trading, cybersecurity, and consumer and investor protection. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Stability concerns

According to the latest Fed financial stability report, 87% of respondents surveyed for the document named AI a significant risk to the financial system. Among the reasons, they cited the possibility of cyberattacks, complex AI-related financing, and the likelihood of a broad stock market decline if earnings of AI companies slow.

Barr also warned that growing reliance on AI models in trading could lead to herd behavior and disrupt markets. According to him, self-learning algorithms could manipulate and destabilize markets.

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Risks for banks and customers

Separately, the Fed official drew attention to the use of AI agents in retail banking. Banks may be unable to determine whether an AI agent attempting to take actions on a customer's account is authorized by that customer. Even AI agents legitimately acting on behalf of customers at high speed could accelerate mass withdrawals from banks and overwhelm traditional safeguards.

Barr also mentioned cyberthreats from malicious actors using AI or uncontrolled AI agents that could exploit vulnerabilities in the financial system. He stressed the need to reduce the risk of amplifying bias in consumer lending and to prevent collusion, market manipulation, and trading strategies capable of causing significant volatility or systemic risk.

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