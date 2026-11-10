In Japan, a brief Bank of Japan report on its October 29–30 meeting showed that many board members consider a near-term interest rate increase necessary. The document, released on November 10, points to a significant likelihood of such a decision in December.

Board members’ position

As The Japan Times reports, one of the nine board members believes that the Bank of Japan should decide on the next increase in the key rate as soon as possible, without exercising excessive caution. This position was included in the summary of meeting participants’ opinions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Expectations for December

After the October meeting, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda also said that another rate hike in December was possible. According to the publication, amid sustained price growth, the central bank has accelerated the pace of rate increases. Current expectations for a further rise in borrowing costs are centered on a quarterly pace for such decisions. Details of the summary of opinions indicated greater confidence in a rate hike in December.

Read us on