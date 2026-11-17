In the United States, Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook has declined to testify before a commission of Donald Trump’s administration that is considering grounds for her dismissal. Her lawyers called the procedure unfair and said that, in their view, its outcome had been predetermined, The Independent reports.

Cook’s lawyers declined her participation in the hearing scheduled for next month. Earlier, officials had demanded that she appear before the commission on November 6.

Allegations and Cook’s position

Trump administration officials insist that Cook must answer allegations of possible mortgage fraud in 2021, before she joined the Federal Reserve Board. Cook denies these allegations.

Trump has been trying to dismiss Cook since August 2025. She argued that such actions threaten the independence of the central bank and are connected to the president’s desire to lower borrowing costs.

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Cook’s lawyer, Abbe David Lowell, wrote to White House counsel William Scharf that his client has no legal obligation to participate in an unfair hearing. He also called the three-member commission a facade intended to conceal a predetermined decision to dismiss her.

Possible hearing without Cook

Trump administration representatives warned that they could hold the hearing without Cook. In a letter dated November 3, they said the commission reserves the right to draw adverse conclusions against her because of her absence.

The commission includes Trump’s chief economic adviser Kevin Hassett, Andrea Lucas, appointed to lead the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and Keith Sonderling, Trump’s nominee for labor secretary. According to the White House, the commission will recommend whether grounds exist to dismiss Cook. The law allows the president to remove a Federal Reserve Board member only “for cause.”

In June, the US Supreme Court halted Trump’s attempt to remove Cook while litigation continues. The court did not decide whether Cook’s actions meet the criterion for dismissal, but said the president could try again provided proper notice and an opportunity to respond are given. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh said on October 28 that he was unaware of the regulator’s involvement in these proceedings.

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