Jo Yong-won, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, arrived in Moscow, the capital of Russia, an aggressor state, leading a party and government delegation. As Korea Herald reports, North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency announced the visit on Sunday.

Visit of the North Korean delegation

Jo Yong-won, whom the publication describes as one of the closest associates of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, flew to Moscow on a private plane on Saturday. The delegation was invited by Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the ruling United Russia party.

At the airport, the North Korean representatives were met by Andrei Klimov, a member of United Russia's supreme council and first deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on international affairs, as well as North Korea's ambassador to Moscow, Sin Hong-chol.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement on relations

The North Korean agency linked the visit to strengthening allied relations between North Korea and Russia. Korea Herald notes that the trip is taking place amid deepening ties between the countries after North Korea deployed troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine.

In July, North Korea's foreign minister made a surprise visit to Russia, after which speculation emerged about a possible visit by Kim Jong Un to Moscow this year.

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