In the Australian city of Wangaratta, 43-year-old Brendan Nugent appeared in court over the alleged deliberate vehicle attack on independent federal parliamentarian Helen Haines. Police said the 65-year-old politician is in a Melbourne hospital in critical but stable condition.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the incident occurred on Monday near the MP's office in Wangaratta, located more than 200 km northeast of Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state. According to police, Haines was standing near the trunk of her car when she was struck by a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Charges and court hearing

Nugent was charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury and intentionally causing serious injury. He also faces a federal offence of causing harm to a public official; the maximum penalty for this charge is 10 years in prison.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to court documents obtained by AFP, the man is also charged with cultivating a cannabis plant and possessing drugs. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation, ABC, reported that he did not apply for bail. The next hearing in the case was scheduled for February 4.

Police investigate possible motive

The motive for the incident is currently unknown. Victoria Police said it is examining all possible lines of inquiry, including information about Nugent's alleged radical anti-government views. State Police Commissioner Mike Bush said officers are examining social media connections and interviewing witnesses, friends and colleagues.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said there has been an increase in extremist views online, as well as online abuse, threats and intimidation directed at federal parliamentarians. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed support for Haines and said political debate in the country has become too heated and personalised in recent years.

Read us on