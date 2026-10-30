Man rescues wallaby more than 100 metres from shore — ABC News Australia

In Australia, yachtsman Matt Smith rescued an exhausted wallaby that he spotted in the water near the marina in the city of Portland, Victoria. The animal was swimming farther and farther from shore and was more than 100 metres out at sea.

As ABC News reports, Smith heard seagulls crying near the edge of the marina in the morning. At first, he thought there was a dog in the water, but when he looked more closely, he realised it was a wallaby.

Rescue on the water

Smith set out towards the animal in a small boat. According to him, the wallaby was quickly becoming tired and was swimming into deeper water. He believed the animal was unlikely to have lasted long if it had continued moving away from shore.

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The wallaby was brought into the boat, but immediately jumped back into the water because it was frightened. Smith eventually brought the animal ashore, where it was met by wildlife care specialists. The wallaby is currently in their care.

Wallabies can swim

The report notes that kangaroos and wallabies can swim, including when escaping from other animals such as dogs or dingoes. In 2020, another wallaby was rescued 6.2 kilometres off the coast of North Stradbroke Island in Queensland.

After the rescue, Smith asked people on the beach to keep their dogs on leashes, joking that he had already done enough rowing that day.

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