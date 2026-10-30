In Canberra, Australia, a court fined Zachary James Hook $5,000 for placing stickers with white supremacist slogans and materials supporting the National Socialist Network at the Australian National University. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of publicly performing a Nazi salute. Sentencing on those counts will be considered by the Supreme Court of the Australian Capital Territory, and the man may face imprisonment.

As ABC News Australia reports, in August and September 2025, when Hook was 18, he placed stickers twice on university grounds. In particular, they were affixed to a poster calling for support for multiculturalism, as well as to a cabinet and a door in the building of the university unit for Indigenous people and racial minorities.

Fine for offensive conduct

Hook pleaded guilty to offensive conduct on Commonwealth premises. The maximum penalty for this charge is $6,600. In imposing the fine, Magistrate James Lawton took into account the guilty plea, the absence of prior convictions, and a letter of apology.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the magistrate, social media “undoubtedly” influenced Hook's conduct. He noted that even if such actions were a form of protest, they were serious, targeted, and clearly offensive. The magistrate also said that Hook acknowledged the consequences of his conduct, but had not necessarily demonstrated a change in his views.

Nazi salute case referred to higher court

The charge of publicly performing a Nazi salute is a federal offence introduced in 2024. It provides for a mandatory minimum prison term of 12 months, while the maximum penalty is five years' imprisonment.

The Magistrates Court of the Australian Capital Territory did not have the authority to impose a sentence that could be sufficient in this case. Since Hook's actions were not among the least serious cases, the matter was referred to the territory's Supreme Court. Hook, who spent three nights in custody after being arrested on the eve of Christmas last year, will remain at liberty on bail until a hearing next month.

Read us on