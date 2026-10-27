In Australia, a 46-year-old man has been charged over an alleged false claim of being injured during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in December 2025 and an attempt to obtain compensation. ABC News Australia reports.

Claim and arrest

According to police, the man claimed that he was injured during the shooting at Bondi and later submitted allegedly fraudulent compensation claims. Detectives arrested him on Tuesday at Parramatta Police Station.

He was charged with disseminating false or misleading material to obtain a benefit, as well as making false representations. The man was released on bail with certain conditions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Court and attack

A hearing in the case is scheduled for November 18 at Parramatta Local Court.

The shooting at Bondi Beach occurred on December 14, 2025, during celebrations of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah. According to ABC News Australia, 15 people were killed in the attack.

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