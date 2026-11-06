Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan condemned the reported attempt by Yemen’s Houthis to attack the Madinah region in Saudi Arabia with a ballistic missile. According to Anadolu Agency, the countries also reaffirmed their solidarity with Riyadh.

Saudi coalition statement

The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward the Madinah region. The coalition also reported downing a Houthi drone over the kingdom’s Eastern Province.

The Houthis rejected claims that Madinah was their target.

Reaction of countries in the region

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry described the attempted strike as an overt provocation for Muslims, a reckless disregard for civilian lives, a violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and international law. Doha said it supports the kingdom’s legitimate measures to protect its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and interests.

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Kuwait called the continued attacks a flagrant violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, international law and international humanitarian law. Bahrain said targeting Madinah poses a threat to civilians and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque and constitutes an infringement on the sanctity of Islamic holy sites. Manama again called on the UN Security Council to take decisive deterrent measures against repeated Houthi attacks, prevent strikes on religious shrines and civilian facilities, and hold the perpetrators and their supporters accountable.

Jordan regarded the reported attempted missile attack as a provocation of Muslims’ feelings, a gross violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, a threat to its security and stability, and a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

War in Yemen

Yemen has been engulfed in war since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other areas in September 2014. The Saudi coalition has supported Yemen’s internationally recognized government since March 2015. According to the agency, hostilities have intensified in recent weeks, while the Houthis have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Saudi territory.

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