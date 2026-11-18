In Geneva, Switzerland, four of the seven contenders for the post of director-general of the World Health Organization answered questions from member state delegations. The discussions concerned budget cuts, access to medicines, regional drug production and the future of WHO programmes. As Health Policy Watch reports, none of the candidates named specific programmes that could be discontinued.

Demands of donors and Global South countries

Over four sessions, the candidates answered a total of 63 questions. Donor countries mainly raised issues of financial discipline, administrative optimisation, WHO standards and ending duplicate programmes. Representatives of countries in Africa, Latin America and Asia, meanwhile, stressed the retention of healthcare workers, technology transfer and the development of their own production of medical products.

Delegations from low-income countries demanded explanations of how the WHO would support primary healthcare and populations in conflict zones under financial constraints. Small island states asked for the principles of resource allocation to be reviewed, as some of them, due to their middle-income country status, do not have access to concessional technical assistance.

Proposals of the four candidates

Former Qatari health minister Hanan Mohamed Al-Kuwari proposed focusing the WHO on developing standards, conducting functional reviews and strengthening digitalisation. She also stated that operational work in the field could be partially transferred to external partners.

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Hans Henri P. Kluge, director of the WHO Regional Office for Europe, spoke against cutting frontline work. He cited the use of internal artificial intelligence tools in his region which, he said, made it possible to save $1.3 million by reducing staff time costs and $340,000 on software licences. Kluge also said that joint procurement and the African Medicines Agency could help Africa establish production of 15–20 essential medicines within six years.

Armenian paediatric oncologist Gevorg Tamamyan, nominated by Botswana, proposed introducing mandatory implementation plans and identified funding sources for World Health Assembly decisions. He also promised to resign after one five-year term if an independent assessment showed that less than 80% of his goals had been achieved.

China's candidate Sun Li proposed expanding the representation of scientists from Africa, small island states and Global South countries in WHO expert advisory groups. To develop local production of medical products, she supported voluntary licensing through the Medicines Patent Pool.

Further selection

On Thursday, three more candidates are due to answer delegations' questions: Hanan Balkhy of Saudi Arabia, Maria Neira of Spain and Budi Gunadi Sadikin of Indonesia. In January, the WHO Executive Board, which has 34 members, will interview five candidates from the shortlist and nominate up to three finalists. The final vote for the next director-general is scheduled for May.

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