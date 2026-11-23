Germany, Italy, Poland and Sweden have announced their intention to join the International Artificial Intelligence Center for Defense, which France is establishing. This was reported by the French Ministry of Defense.

Intent announced in Rennes

As Anadolu Agency reports, the countries officially announced their intention during the center's first founding conference. It took place on November 19 and 20 in the French city of Rennes.

The French defense ministry said that the initiative remains open to other like-minded states. France and its partners seek to accelerate readiness to use artificial intelligence to support operations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tasks of the new center

The center is to form an international community for sharing best practices, anticipating technological changes and taking into account experience in applying technologies. This is intended to help ensure that artificial intelligence-based solutions meet practical needs.

Next stage

The participating countries will work on the center's founding documents. Their goal is to achieve the center's full operational readiness during 2027.

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