The foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, Italy and the United Kingdom have called on Israel to immediately allow the entry of 150,000 tents and critically needed goods into the Gaza Strip ahead of winter. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Call to open crossing points

In a joint statement, the heads of the diplomatic departments said that with the onset of winter, the humanitarian situation in Gaza is extremely difficult. They called on Israel to stop delays and open crossing points for aid deliveries.

The ministers stressed that border restrictions are hindering the delivery of urgently needed materials for setting up temporary shelter and humanitarian aid.

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Consequences of the first winter storm

The diplomats noted that flooding following the first winter storm had intensified the suffering of civilians. In their view, the situation can still be remedied before weather conditions worsen.

They also called for allowing the entry of dual-use goods needed for humanitarian operations and early recovery. Separately, the ministers called on all parties to observe the ceasefire, international humanitarian law and implement the Comprehensive Plan for Gaza so that aid reaches vulnerable population groups.

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