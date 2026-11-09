In the United States, women consuming four or more alcoholic drinks on one occasion at least once a month was linked to higher odds of advanced liver fibrosis. These conclusions were reached by the authors of a study published in the journal Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research, News-Medical reports.

Analysis of data spanning two decades

Scientists used data from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), collected over the two decades leading up to 2020. The analysis included 43,447 adult participants whose sample was representative of the U.S. population.

The authors defined binge drinking as four or more drinks on one occasion for women and five or more for men. Seventy-two percent of participants reported no such episodes. Another 14% said this occurred less than once a month, 6% more than once a month but less than weekly, and 8% at least weekly.

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Differences by sex

The odds of advanced fibrosis increased with the reported frequency of such episodes. This association remained after accounting for demographic characteristics, comorbidities, and other factors. It was most pronounced among participants who reported episodes at least once a month, especially among women.

After accounting for average daily alcohol consumption, the association between episode frequency and advanced fibrosis in men was no longer apparent. This may indicate that total alcohol consumption is a more important factor for men. Among women, the frequency of such episodes remained significant even after accounting for average daily consumption.

According to the authors, binge drinking more than once a month among women was associated with odds of advanced fibrosis similar to those associated with levels of alcohol consumption in metabolic dysfunction-associated and alcohol-related liver disease (MetALD). The researchers recommend taking this history into account in clinical assessment, but stress that the study methodology does not allow for establishing a causal relationship.

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