Several Indonesian political parties are considering using parliamentary mechanisms regarding the educational documents of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka. The initiative emerged amid deepening differences between President Prabowo Subianto and his predecessor Joko Widodo, the vice president’s father, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Court rulings

According to the publication, the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court ruled that Gibran’s documents confirming completion of high school abroad did not meet domestic legal requirements for vice-presidential candidates. The courts also stated that electoral authorities improperly accepted these documents.

Three parties from Prabowo’s camp and one political force outside the coalition said they were examining three possible legislative steps. The country’s constitution allows lawmakers to demand explanations from the government, initiate an investigation, or formally express a position on possible violations of the law or constitution. Each of these steps could become the initial stage of an impeachment procedure, although none of the parties has stated such a prospect.

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Parties’ positions

Muhammad Kholid, a representative of the Prosperous Justice Party, said the political force was analyzing available options and communicating with other parties. According to him, most parties agree that parliament should respond to the two court rulings.

The National Awakening Party is also seriously considering these options, its representative Muhammad Khozin said. Golkar Party lawmaker Ahmad Doli Kurnia, according to local media reports, called a formal expression of parliament’s position the most appropriate step. The vice president’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The only party outside Prabowo’s coalition, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, said that public dissatisfaction over Gibran’s diploma and the wiretapping case were also prompting lawmakers toward more active action. In connection with it, Prabowo’s former chief of staff Listyo Sigit Prabowo was detained; the government said the scandal could be equated with treason.

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