Four Chinese research vessels that have been repeatedly spotted near Taiwan since May may have been collecting data on international undersea communications cables. Taipei Times reported this, citing the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun, data from analytics company ingeniSPACE, and Taiwanese officials.

Maneuvers near cable routes

The vessels include the Xiangyanghong 22, which belongs to China’s Ministry of Natural Resources, as well as the Tongji and Jia Geng, operated by universities in Shanghai and China’s Fujian province. The fourth vessel was identified as the Mushanzi by the Automatic Identification System, AIS.

According to ingeniSPACE, the Xiangyanghong 22 repeatedly traveled through the same waters north of Taiwan, slowed down, stopped, and changed course irregularly. The Jia Geng displayed similar behavior in eastern waters, the Mushanzi in the Bashi Channel to the south, while the Tongji repeatedly moved around Taiwan, stopping and slowing down at certain points.

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Assessment by analysts and authorities

The U.S.- and Taiwan-based analytics company compared AIS data with other sources and concluded that the locations where all four vessels stopped or slowed down coincided with areas where cables connecting Taiwan with other countries are laid. One Taiwanese official said the data and conclusions provided by the company were considered reliable because they corresponded to the authorities’ understanding of the situation. Another official said that the possibility that Chinese vessels were gathering information about the cables could not be ruled out.

Motohiro Tsuchiya, a professor at Keio University, suggested that such activity could be preparation for cable sabotage. According to him, China may have studied not only their location, but also the seabed terrain, depth, and ocean currents. Between 2021 and 2025, Taiwan faced a series of incidents in which cargo and other vessels allegedly deliberately cut or damaged undersea cables; Taiwanese authorities pointed to China’s involvement.

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