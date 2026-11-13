Victoria Police have decided not to bring criminal charges against four Sydney Swans players who were investigated over alleged sexual assault at a Melbourne hotel. The players are team vice-captain Isaac Heeney, James Jordon, Chad Warner and Nick Blakey, who now plays for North Melbourne, The Guardian reports.

Police decision

In a statement, police said that following a thorough investigation and based on legal advice, they would not bring criminal charges due to insufficient evidence. Law enforcement officers also said they could not provide further comment because of ongoing civil proceedings.

According to the publication, all four players assisted police with the investigation. Police had previously said that three women made a report following an alleged incident that occurred in the early hours of 17 August at the Pullman Hotel in Melbourne. The players reportedly denied any criminal wrongdoing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Club actions

In August, Sydney Swans suspended the four players along with teammate Riley Bice for breaching the team’s internal standards. This included drinking alcohol and bringing women to the hotel on the night after an AFL match in Melbourne.

The police investigation was conducted separately from the club’s disciplinary measures. Riley Bice and two other people believed to have been in the room during the alleged incident were treated by investigators as witnesses. Following these events, Sydney Swans engaged external advisers for an independent review of the club’s culture.

Read us on