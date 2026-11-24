At the University of Bath, a quarter of students who responded to a survey reported using generative artificial intelligence for mental health support during the previous six months. As News-Medical reports, the study results were published in the peer-reviewed journal JMIR Mental Health.

The study involved 2,020 University of Bath students. Respondents turned to tools such as ChatGPT when they were distressed, wanted to better understand their own mental health, or used AI as a personal therapist or coach.

AI use among students

The highest level of generative AI use was recorded among students with very low wellbeing: more than one-third of them reported turning to such tools for mental health support. Students with a declared disability also more often said they had used AI for this purpose.

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The study's lead author, Dr Jeffrey Lambert of the University of Bath, said generative AI could make mental health information and support more accessible, personalised and appealing to users. At the same time, he said the potential capabilities of these tools should be separated from confirmed evidence of their safety and effectiveness.

Risks and study limitations

The researchers pointed to risks of using AI in this area, including the possibility of receiving inaccurate information, privacy issues and inappropriate responses in cases when a person is in crisis. The University of Bath has prepared guidance for students on the benefits and risks of generative AI, as well as situations in which they should seek additional help.

The authors caution that the survey was conducted at only one university. Although more than 2,000 students took part, this represented 9.1% of those invited, so the results may not reflect the situation among students across the United Kingdom. The researchers plan to expand the work as part of a national multi-university study.

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