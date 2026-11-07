In China, Zhang Shengmin, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, has been promoted to the Politburo of the Communist Party. He became the only military representative in this leading party body, as well as the only official remaining on the Central Military Commission alongside Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The Japan Times reports.

Zhang’s promotion was the first appointment to the Politburo outside a party congress in three decades. Previously, he led a large-scale anti-corruption campaign in China’s People’s Liberation Army, as a result of which dozens of generals lost their posts.

Role in shaping the command

The appointment came ahead of the centenary of China’s People’s Liberation Army, which will be marked in August 2027. By that date, Xi Jinping had stated his intention to improve the combat readiness of the armed forces. Next year, the party is also due to undergo a leadership personnel reshuffle, which takes place once every ten years.

According to the publication’s assessment, Zhang Shengmin may play a key role in selecting and vetting candidates to fill positions in the military command. At the same time, he may be responsible for recommendations concerning officials if their involvement in corruption is subsequently uncovered.

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Priority of political loyalty

Neil Thomas, a researcher at the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Center for China Analysis, said that political loyalty is a priority for Xi Jinping in the armed forces, although he also attaches importance to military readiness. According to analysts, Zhang’s career advancement indicates that political reliability now outweighs combat experience in the army command.

Zhang Shengmin served in an artillery unit, was a platoon commander for a time, and later moved into political work. In 2012, while working in the Second Artillery Corps, the predecessor of China’s current Rocket Force, he introduced 16 rules regulating statements by party cadres and advocated strict discipline.

Purges in the army are continuing: last week, the party expelled 16 military figures and several executives from the defense industry. Some other officers did not attend an important Communist Party meeting in Beijing, prompting speculation about their possible removal.

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