The British organization Centre for Information Resilience (CIR) has identified 25 commanders from the warring parties in Sudan who were present at five locations at times when reports of sexual violence emerged there. The investigation covers the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Sudanese Armed Forces and formations allied with them, Al Jazeera reports.

Evidence and limits of the findings

Researchers verified the identities of commanders, locations and, where possible, filming dates. The commanders’ presence was independently confirmed by two analysts, and the collected data was compared with survivors’ testimonies, reports of attacks, threats and indicators of elevated risk, including the forced separation of men and women.

CIR said it had reasonable grounds to believe that the identified commanders were directly or indirectly responsible for sexual violence. At the same time, the organization stressed that limited data does not make it possible to establish the individual responsibility of specific people for individual cases of rape. Presence, rank and repeated appearances in certain locations may provide grounds for further investigation, but do not in themselves prove criminal guilt.

El Fasher and Wad Madani

Among the RSF commanders recorded by CIR near El Fasher in North Darfur is deputy commander Abdel Rahim Hamdan Dagalo, the brother of RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. His presence was confirmed at the former base of the 6th Infantry Division on October 26, 2025, and at the Saudi Hospital on November 4 of the same year.

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The UN Fact-Finding Mission documented mass and gang rapes during the RSF’s capture of El Fasher, including at the Saudi Hospital and the city’s university. CIR also analyzed a video published on TikTok on October 26, 2025, in which RSF women’s contingent commander Khademalla Hashmin Herika, also known as Shiraz Khalid, addresses fighters. The organization assessed her words as direct incitement to rape, but was unable to establish the exact filming location.

Separately, the investigation describes Abuakla Mohamed Ahmed Alwakil, known as Keikal. In December 2023, he was appointed commander of an RSF division in Wad Madani, and in October 2024 he switched sides to the army and became commander of the army-allied Sudan Shield Forces. The UN human rights office reported that on January 10, 2025, fighters from this formation abducted 13 women and one man from the Taiba camp.

UK sanctions

On October 26, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on 15 senior commanders of Sudan’s warring forces over suspicions of atrocities, including conflict-related sexual violence. The restrictions include asset freezes and travel bans. The sanctions list is separate from the list of 25 commanders in the CIR report and does not constitute a criminal conviction.

The RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces did not respond to Al Jazeera’s requests for comment on the investigation’s findings. Both sides had previously denied allegations of sexual violence by their personnel.

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