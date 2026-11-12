CNN’s Decision Desk projects that Democrat Scott Colom will defeat incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in the U.S. Senate election in Mississippi. If this result is confirmed, the Democratic Party will gain a Senate seat in a state that has long been a Republican stronghold.

CNN forecast

Anadolu Agency reports on the CNN Decision Desk forecast. The agency describes this result as one of the most unexpected outcomes of the midterm elections held on November 3.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Colom is 43 years old. If the forecast is confirmed, he will become the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat from Mississippi in more than four decades. The agency calls this a significant political breakthrough for Democrats.

Historical significance

Colom will also become the first Black representative from Mississippi elected to the U.S. Senate since Reconstruction. His victory would mean that this Senate seat shifts from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party.

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