Australian retailer Coles Group is investigating a cyber incident but has so far found no evidence that customer, employee or supplier data has been compromised. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Investigation continues

The company did not specify which data may have been targeted in the attack. Coles is cooperating with the Australian Cyber Security Centre and plans to continue engaging with relevant authorities and regulators as part of the investigation.

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Coles said it had engaged international cybersecurity specialists to contain the incident and strengthen the protection of its IT environment.

Stores and online services remain operational

Coles’ operations are continuing, and customers can still shop in physical stores and online. The report also notes that the incident occurred amid a growing number of cyberattacks in Australia. The country’s government is advancing measures that would require companies in the artificial intelligence sector to report security breaches.

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