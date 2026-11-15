Chinese state-owned aircraft manufacturer COMAC conducted the first manned test flight of the CE-25A electric aircraft in Binzhou, Shandong Province. Two pilots and a flight test engineer took part in the test, NDTV reports.

Test parameters

The total duration of the test session was 57 minutes and 46 seconds. The aircraft spent just over 16 minutes in the air and covered 60.4 kilometers. According to engineers, all systems operated normally, and the CE-25A's behavior met expectations.

Before the flight with people on board, the aircraft underwent a series of uncrewed tests. The CE-25A's first autonomous flight took place on February 2, after which the aircraft completed 19 validation flights.

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Certification and specifications

The project is being developed by COMAC, battery manufacturer CATL, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and other partners. The Civil Aviation Administration of China has accepted an application for the aircraft's type certificate — a necessary regulatory step before a potential commercial passenger aircraft can be authorized for regular operation.

According to Global Times, the CE-25A is COMAC's first commercial electric aircraft for intercity flights. It is designed for 19 passengers, has a maximum takeoff weight of 10 tonnes, a cruising speed of 300 kilometers per hour, a cruising altitude of 2,400 meters, and a range of up to 400 kilometers.

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