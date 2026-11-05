Houston-based ConocoPhillips more than doubled its third-quarter profit to $4 billion and raised its quarterly dividend by 11%. OilPrice reports.

Financial performance

The company's adjusted earnings amounted to $3.27 per share, exceeding Wall Street's estimate of $2.97. Net profit rose from $1.7 billion in the same period last year despite lower production.

ConocoPhillips' average realized price increased by 32% year on year to $61.40 per barrel of oil equivalent. The average Brent price during the quarter was $89.27 per barrel, more than 31% higher than a year earlier. OilPrice attributes higher oil company revenues to higher commodity prices, which offset production disruptions.

At the same time, ConocoPhillips' daily production declined from 2.4 million to 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Production in Qatar improved during the quarter but remained below pre-war levels.

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Dividends and company plans

The company raised its quarterly dividend from 84 cents to 93 cents per share. During the quarter, it returned $3.4 billion to shareholders, including $2.4 billion for share buybacks, while operating cash flow reached $7.2 billion.

ConocoPhillips forecasts fourth-quarter production of between 2.32 million and 2.36 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company also reaffirmed its target to increase annual free cash flow by $7 billion by 2029 compared with 2025. The Willow project in Alaska is expected to begin production in early 2029, according to the company; module fabrication is more than 75% complete.

The company is also considering a possible sale of assets in Norway and the Teesside facility in the United Kingdom, but has not yet made a final decision.

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