In Italy, stock market regulator CONSOB has approved Intesa Sanpaolo's offer to acquire its competitor Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS). As ANSA English reports, shares in both banks rose at the start of trading on Monday following the decision.

Market reaction

Intesa Sanpaolo's shares rose by 0.7%, while MPS shares gained 0.6%. The takeover offer is due to begin on November 24 and run until January 22.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Deal parameters

The deal is valued at €31.8 billion. If completed, it will create the eurozone's second-largest bank.

Last month, MPS shareholders rejected a plan by CEO Luigi Lovaglio aimed at countering the takeover. According to ANSA English, the deal is likely to go ahead following this. Monte dei Paschi di Siena is the world's oldest bank and Italy's third-largest lender.

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