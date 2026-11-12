At the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, a coalition of small island states, African countries, the European Union and other G20 states is seeking to launch a multi-year process on the ocean. Its goal is to strengthen the role of ocean issues during the second Global Stocktake of the implementation of the Paris Agreement in 2028. As Climate Home News reports, the initiators seek to bring the ocean agenda into formal UN climate change negotiations.

The proposal covers the decarbonisation of transport and energy, adaptation in tourism and fisheries, as well as loss and damage issues. According to the publication, the ocean is the world’s largest carbon dioxide sink and has already absorbed 93% of excess heat. At the same time, within formal UN negotiations, the ocean topic has so far largely been addressed through voluntary dialogue without agreed decisions.

Support for a multi-year plan

The Ocean Dialogue, established in 2021 and moved to an annual format in 2023, is currently the only forum in the UN climate process dedicated to ocean issues. During a UN event devoted to the outcomes of this year’s dialogue, representatives of several countries supported the idea of linking its results to the Paris Agreement’s ambition-raising cycle.

Cape Verde’s Environment Minister Carlos Varela, speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States, which brings together 39 countries, called for the adoption of a multi-year plan. The idea was also explicitly supported by Niue on behalf of Pacific island states, the EU, Indonesia and Ghana on behalf of the African Group of Negotiators. Brazil said it saw value in this approach. According to Climate Home News, none of the parties present at the event spoke against it.

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Ocean priorities in climate plans

France and Brazil also lead the voluntary Blue NDC Challenge initiative, which encourages countries to include ocean priorities in their nationally determined contributions (NDCs). Seventeen states have already joined it.

According to an assessment by the World Resources Institute, 90% of island and coastal states included at least one ocean-related measure in the latest version of their climate plans, compared with 73% in the previous cycle. At the same time, only 12% of such commitments concern marine energy, shipping and aquatic food systems.

Former Colombian environment minister Irene Vélez Torres called the lack of commitments to phase out offshore oil and gas extraction a significant gap. She noted that 85% of new fossil fuel discoveries and 71% of new projects are offshore. Separately, participants in the discussion stressed the funding shortfall: according to Zero Carbon Analytics’ November estimate, the ocean receives only about 2% of the nearly $550 billion needed for the “blue economy”.

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