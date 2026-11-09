The 31st UN Climate Change Conference, COP31, began in Antalya, Turkey, on November 9. At the start of the summit, representatives of countries argued over including climate finance issues on the official agenda, Channel NewsAsia reports.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on world leaders to take the climate crisis more seriously. In his statement, he stressed the need to cut emissions faster, accelerate a just transition away from fossil fuels, and provide vulnerable countries with the necessary financing and protection.

Dispute over financing

Negotiators discussed until late in the evening on November 8 the demands of developing countries to include climate finance issues on the agenda. Under UN climate agreements, developed countries, which have historically accounted for a larger share of greenhouse gas emissions, have provided financial support to poorer states to adapt to the effects of climate change and transition to cleaner energy. At the same time, developing countries consider the available amounts insufficient.

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Jasper Inventor, head of Greenpeace’s delegation at COP31, described the start of the conference as difficult. According to him, developed states took a tough stance on the platform agreed at COP30 in Brazil, where the provision of funds by wealthy countries to developing states is to be discussed. A source familiar with the negotiations said that the work programme on climate finance would be added to the agenda.

Adaptation and electrification

African countries also sought a separate item on tripling adaptation finance, including measures such as building seawalls or planting drought-resistant crops. The publication’s source noted that there would be no separate item, but the topic would be considered within other issues.

Turkey chairs COP31, while Australia is leading negotiations under a special arrangement between the two countries. Turkey and Australia are positioning the meeting as a summit focused on implementing previous commitments. Turkey is also proposing a voluntary electrification initiative that would increase electricity’s share of global energy demand from about 20% to 35% by 2035. The European Union insists that electrification be clean, which could prompt discussions about the role of oil, gas and coal in this initiative.

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